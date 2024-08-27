Television | Celebrities

For the upcoming sequence of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Sriti Jha gets dressed as Radha, and in the latest photos, she poses with her Krishna. Check out the photos below.

Zee TV’s popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, starring Sriti Jha as the female lead and Arjit Taneja as the male lead, the audience can gear up for interesting twists and dramas in the upcoming episode. As it’s Janmashtami today, the show will celebrate the occasion with full enthusiasm, and the upcoming sequence shows Sriti, who has dressed as Radha, posing with her Krishna. Let’s take a look.

Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle and shared another behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of the show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Yesterday, the actress shared a funny real with her Krishna, and today, she teases with something interesting coming up in the upcoming sequence as she poses with Krishna. In the photo, Srifi dressed as Radha recreates the iconic scene of Goddess Radha staring at Lord Krishna as he plays the flute. Actress Akankksha Pal takes Krishna’s role for Janmashtami celebrations and portrays the character of Nimmi in the show. The beautiful scene hints at a romantic raas leela to welcome Krishna.

Sriti looks nothing short of a Radha wearing a pretty yellow lehenga with sparkling embellishments paired with a pink blouse. Her simple look caught our attention. On the other hand, Akankksha, dressed as Krishna in a blue T-shirt with a yellow dhoti and a turban, looked so perfect that anyone would be mesmerized.

So, are you guys excited about the upcoming Janmashtami celebrations of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye?