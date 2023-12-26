Kavya BTS: Sumbul Touqeer goes candid with Mishkat Varma

Get ready for a sneak peek behind the scenes of ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon‘! Lead actress Sumbul Touqeer and co-star Mishkat Varma recently shared a candid moment, giving fans a glimpse of their off-screen chemistry. Sumbul, who plays the role of the determined IAS officer Kavya Bansal, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram with Mishkat, the guy behind Adhiraj Pradhan. Fans are loving their on-screen connection, and this behind-the-scenes snapshot adds an extra dose of charm.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat got candid

Sumbul Touqeer the lead actress shared a candid picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture we can see the Bigg Boss beauty going all candid and smiles with her co star Mishkat Varma in the picture. The duo looked adorable together, leaving their fans awed. Their chemistry on the screen has always been on point and has garnered immense love from the netizens. Sumbul plays the role of the title lead Kavya Bansal, while Mishkat plays the role of Adhiraj Pradhan. The picture that they shared seem like in between shoot on sets.

About the show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

“Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is a captivating television series that unfolds the inspiring journey of Kavya, an IAS officer navigating the intricate tapestry of her professional and personal life. In a society that often questions the ability of women to manage high-stakes responsibilities, Kavya stands as a symbol of resilience and determination. The show beautifully illustrates the delicate balance she must strike between the demands of her career and the complexities of her personal relationships, all while shouldering the enormous responsibility of shaping the destiny of the nation. Kavya’s story serves as a powerful narrative, shedding light on the challenges faced by women in positions of authority and the unwavering spirit required to overcome societal expectations.”