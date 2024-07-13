Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon Actors Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma’s ‘Rain Dance’ Steals Our Attention; Have You Watched It?

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon leads Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma rock onscreen as a Jodi!! Off the screen, they are the best of friends, who carry a great bond of friendship. They are open about sharing each other’s common interests, and one such happens to be their love for dancing. Yes, with the arrival of monsoons and rain, Mishkat and Sumbul just cannot keep quiet when they are not shooting. Their recent post gives us a clear picture of how their innocence captures their hearts and minds and they look to play and dance along in the rain.

Dancing merrily to ‘Zubi Zubi’ from the film 3 Idiots, Mishkat and Sumbul seem to engage their fans with their rocking dance performance. Splashing water from the muddy pools, giving their best when it comes to their dance moves, and exhibiting great energy in the dance, we cannot get our eyes off Mishkat and Sumbul. If you see their attire, it seems that this BTS has been shot after an intense scene where Mishkat’s shirt is torn.

Did you all see the mesmerizing dance moves from our very own Kavya and Adhiraj? If not, you are missing something big. Get ready to watch the video here.

They wrote on social media,

sumbul_touqeer

Kapde jaaye par dance na jaaye😛

Well, true that! Who cares about the dresses? Rains are here to enjoy, and seems like Sumbul and Mishikat have shown us the exact way of enjoyment in rain!!

Go, get drenched and show your dance moves like them!!