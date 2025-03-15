Ram Bhavan Upcoming Twist: Om and Isha compete with each other during Holi; a romantic moment to ensue

Ram Bhavan the Colors television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Isha (Khushbu Rajendra) managing to get a job for herself. Om’s (Mishkat Varma) efforts to get a job and take responsibility for his parents, did not work out yet. Amidst this, Om and Shivani (Aneri Vajani) met and the Vajpayee family got the proposal for Om and Shivani’s marriage. However, Gayatri made sure that the wedding did not happen and brainwashed Shivani against Om.

The upcoming drama will see Om celebrating Holi in a grand way with a lot of sound and music. Isha will come looking for Mili at the event, and will get into a fun banter with Om. Mili will be sedated with Bhang and Isha will also end up having it. There will be a competition of sorts between Om and Isha. Their confrontations will turn into closeness when they will be seen locked in each other’s arms, with their eyes too locked.

What will happen next?

Set against a crumbling mansion in Prayagraj, ‘Ram Bhavan’ is where the walls have ears and the windows see all, witnessing a tale of power, pride, and patience. Gayatri, the tyrant of the house, holds the monetary strings and, with them, the fate of her sasural. Her reign of terror is challenged by Om, the jugaadu brother-in-law, who fights to reclaim his family’s dignity and secure a government job as a symbol of his worth, enduring the scathing humiliation doled out by his bhabhi. Meanwhile, Isha, the rooted princess, stands as a picture of patience against her brutal boss Gayatri’s unwarranted wrath. After having fallen from riches to bankruptcy, Isha proves her professional potential despite facing relentless oppression by Gayatri. Provoked by Gayatri’s constant belittling, Om and Isha unite in an unlikely alliance, threatening to blow the roof off their oppressor’s empire. The show is produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production and has Mishkat Varma, Khushbu Rajendra and Samiksha Jaiswal playing the lead roles.