Kavya Star Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma Serve ‘Couple Goals’ In Traditional Ensemble

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma are one of the adorable and loved couples on-screen from the show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon on Sony TV. Ever since the show started, the couple garnered love from the audience for their amazing on-screen chemistry, and today, the duo serves couple goals in a traditional outfit. Take a look below.

Sumbul Touqeer And Mishkat Varma Shares Couple Goals

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mishkat Varma shared a photo of himself with Sumbul that the actress reshared on her profile. In the image, Sumbul can be seen wearing a yellow color lehenga, including an off-shoulder slip blouse with intricate shimmery thread works with a jaw-dropping neckline. She paired her look with the matching yellow skirt, accentuating her curvaceous midriff. She adorns her look with the diamond embellished choker necklace and earrings. At the same time, the beautiful hairstyle and makeup elevate her overall appearance.

On the other hand, Mishkat Varma is seen wearing a pastel pink kurta with a matching pajama, which he paired with a golden embellished jacket; the actor flaunts her jawline in the side pose. The duo pose together like a regal couple as they pose together in the mesmerizing backdrop, serving couple goals.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s chemistry in the new photo? Drop your views in the comments.