Ketaki Kulkarni talks about cutting her hair, going through voice modulations to play a boy in Colors’ Krishna Mohini

Ketaki Kulkarni the talented actress who played the ghost in Vikram Bhatt’s film, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, has picked up yet another challenging role that gives her the pleasure of bringing to life a complex character. Ketaki will play the one-of-a-kind role of a boy, in the new Colors show Krishna Mohini. Produced by Boyhood Productions, the show will depict the tale of a sister and a brother. Debattama Saha and Ketaki Kulkarni play the main roles.

Ketaki is happy and excited to give life to this character and has put in a lot of hard work to play Mohan.

Says Ketaki, “The preparations to play Mohan in Krishna Mohini have been huge. First of all, it was not an easy decision for me to cut my long hair. I used to maintain my hair so well, and nurture it with the best of things. But when I was told that I had to cut my hair to play a boy in the show, I accepted the challenge of playing something unique on screen.”

“It is not just the haircut, I have to sacrifice all the girly stuff like waxing and facial, in order to look the perfect boy. I have gone through voice modulation workshops. I do not talk in my usual voice, but use a rather husky masculine voice to play Mohan. Also, I need to wear a bandage to show a flat chest. Yes, it has been a tough ride into this character. There were days (after my haircut) when I never talked to people and sulked seeing my short hair. But with time, I have gotten used to this change and have accepted it as a challenge coming my way,” she adds.

Lead of the show, Fahmaan Khan appreciated the talent and hard work put in by Ketaki on social media, soon after the promo broke out. Ketaki is happy to have got this appreciation post from her co-actor, a senior from the industry who she truly respects. “I was stunned when I read his post. I was taken aback and was ecstatic. He is a phenomenal performer, and such a post coming from him has indeed motivated me.”

Ketaki shares a very fond bond with co-star Debattama Saha. “Debattama is like my sister now, both onscreen and off the screen. We are each other’s secret keepers. That is the kind of special bond we share. She is a very good actress and I get to learn a lot.”

Talking about the show and its USP, Ketaki avers, “This show will make you laugh, cry and will also prompt you to think. You can have your own opinions, but this concept will certainly be worth the watch. I am eager to know the reactions of one and all on the show.”

Ask her about the possibility of gender twists coming ahead, in her character, and she cuts us off saying, “You will have to wait for the show to launch. You will have a clear understanding of the concept once we are on air. As of now, I am waiting to know the audience’s reaction. This is a big opportunity for me, and I will give my 100 per cent.”

Best of luck, Ketaki!!