Know the secret behind Hina Khan’s flawless clear skin

Hina Khan is always known for having a gorgeous flawless skin. Time and again she has showcased her amazing no makeup look on her social media handle, giving goals to her fans.

Hina Khan is truly the Kashmir Ki Kali we can look up to. Owing to her amazing acting prowess on the screen, the actress has truly come a long way with her amazing work. However, what also keeps her most relevant is how she keeps her fashion and skincare on check all the time.

Hina Khan goes makeup free once again

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video where we can see her making a fun reel. However, while the reel comes with a full dose of entertainment, what we also loved is how the actress flaunted her no makeup look like a boss. The natural rosy cheeks, the pink lips all look on point.

Ever wonder what keeps her skin glowing all the time? Here read below to know how to get healthy skin.

Tips to get healthy skin

Start your proper skincare routine by washing with a cleanser to get rid of grime, or oil. Avoid using harsh products that might strip your skin of its essential oils and select a cleanser that is suitable for your skin type.

After that, use a toner to restore the pH balance of your skin and get rid of any leftover impurities. Pick an alcohol-free toner containing ingredients like witch hazel or tea tree oil to soothe and clean your skin.

It’s essential to moisturise your skin after utilising a toner to keep it hydrated. To nourish and protect your skin, look for a moisturising gel that is suitable for your skin type and incorporates components like glycerin or ceramides.

Finally, remember to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen to keep your skin away from the sun’s damaging rays. If you plan to spend time outdoors or perspire a lot, look for a product with an SPF of at least 30 and the designation “water-resistant”.

Hina Khan’s Work Front

She rose to fame with her debut portrayal as Akshara in the adored television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

After gaining immense popularity with her role in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, Hina Khan went on to participate in various reality shows, including “Bigg Boss 11” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi 8”. She also made her debut in the film industry with the movie “Hacked” in 2020.