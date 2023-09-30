Kumkum Bhagya Team Goes Wild During Ganpati Visarjan, Watch Viral Dance Video

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai brings a two-week-long celebratory fervour to the entire city. Ganpati Bappa is welcomed into every home and praised and worshipped for two weeks after which the grand Visarjan happens in the city. Mumbai adorns a different look on the day of Visarjan as grand visuals of the deity of Ganpati Bappa being drowned in water, with a prayer and wish that he gets back next year, happens. Well, we have written about the Visarjan playing a part in many sets of Hindi TV shows. We bring to you one such celebratory moment here, on the set of Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Yes, you can see the actors getting into a wild dance act during the Visarjan celebrations.

Here, we see the cast of Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya paying their respects to Ganpati Bappa in their own manner. You can spot actors Krishna Kaul, Khyaati Keswani, Sparsh Kotwal, Riya Kapoor and others getting into a wild frenzy dance as they bid adieu to Bappa. The visuals in the video would clearly describe and explain the kind of celebration that goes on during Visarjan.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

As we know, talks of Kumkum Bhagya going through a generation leap are on at the moment. There have been reports in the media about lead actors Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar giving their consent to play their parts even after the leap. This will mean that they will play parents to grown-ups. Only time will tell how big the leap will be in the show.

As of now, join the cast of Kumkum Bhagya in their crazy Visarjan dance. Did you all enjoy the beats to which they danced? And how did you enjoy their moves?