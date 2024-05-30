Kumkum Bhagya Update: Prachi And Ranbir’s Romantic Reunion

Kumkum Bhagya is one of Zee TV’s most popular and longest-running shows. Starting with Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) as first generation, the show has always topped the TRP chart. And with the second-generation leads, Mugdha Chaphekar (Prachi) and Krishna Kaul (Ranbir) still entertain the audience. In addition, the third generation is casting Rachi Sharma (Purvi) and Abrar Qazi (RV).

As the plot unfolds, Prachi remains unaware of the fact that Ranbir is alive and married to her best friend, Trishna. While Ranbir still misses Prachi. Despite being in such close proximity, they have yet to lay eyes on each other. However, a thrilling update brings joy to the hearts of Pranbir (Prachi + Ranbir) fans-the duo is set to reunite in a moment filled with romance and emotion, sparking a wave of anticipation.

A behind-the-scenes glimpse shared by Balaji Telefilms creative Kiran Gupta shows the emotional reunion of Prachi and Ranbir. The clip shows Prachi hugging someone who is presumably Ranbir, as Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are tagged in the video. And with Prachi’s facial expressions, it seems she finally met Ranbir after years. While Ranbir is hugging her tight, this emotional reunion turns into a romantic reunion. It will be interesting to see how Prachi and Ranbir reunite. On the other hand, Prachi’s daughter Purvi is dealing with Monisha’s devilish plan to trap her in smuggling fake notes.