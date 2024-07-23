Kundali Bhagya Actors Adrija Roy And Baseer Ali Are The Cutest Behind-the-scenes, See Proof

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya often creates buzz in the headlines. Well, why not? The show has not only an interesting storyline but also amazing actors. Currently, the stars are Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as second-generation leads. The amazing trio is winning hearts with their on-screen performance as well as their off-screen bond. In contrast, the bond between Adrija Roy and Baseer Ali is the cutest. Check out the proof in the photos below.

Adrija Roy and Baseer Ali’s Cute Chemistry Behind The Scenes

Taking to their Instagram handle, Adrija and Baseer jointly shared a bunch of photos showcasing their bond behind the scenes. In the first image, the duo looks into each other’s eyes as if they are true lovers. Well, why not? They do love each other, and their friendship is a great example. However, the way Baseer adores the actress is making girls’ hearts flutter.

The next click is a perfect example of a fierce couple, as Adrija and Baseer look straight into the camera, flaunting their swag in a traditional ensemble. However, the last photo is the cutest one. In candid moments, the duo laugh unstoppably, proving their adorable bond behind the scenes. Sharing the photos, the actors wrote, “Palki aur Shaurya ki Nadaaniyan #Shalki #ShalkiForever #KundaliBhagya #Palki #Shaurya #BaseerAli #TeamBaseer.”

Adrija and Baseer often share photos and videos from Kundali Bhagya, showcasing their chemistry and bond in real life.