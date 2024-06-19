Kurta Set For Women: Embrace Your Ethnic Look With Rubina Dilaik’s Chikankari Outfit

Rubina Dilaik is a television actress known for her role in the TV serial “Chotti Bahu.” The actress is basking in the glory of her recent film, “Chal Bhajj Chaliye.” Recently, Rubina has been making headlines again for her next film, “Hum Tum Maktoob,” with Palash Muchhal, in which she hints about her upcoming work on an Instagram post. Recently, on Instagram, the diva showed her stunning fashion choices with an elegant Chikankari kurta set, inspiring women to embrace their ethnic look. Take a look below-

Rubina Dilaik In Chikankari Kurta Set-

Blue Chikankari Kurta Set

We love Rubina Dilaik’s blue chikankari kurta with a round neckline, full sleeves, and side cuts. She recently dons a midi-length kurta and pairs it with matching flared pants. Rubina teamed the look with silver oxidized long earrings, a wristwatch, and a ring. This ethnic ensemble is a great pick for your closet; it’s a must-have! Tara kept her basic look with simple makeup, pink matte lips, and grey sunglasses.

Sky blue Kurta With White Pants-

In another look, Rubina is wearing a sky-blue kurta with a white palazzo. Her kurta has a cut on the side and a long white Chikankari embroidery kurta. She completed her look with contrasting white matching embroidery palazzo pants. Rubina wore silver oxidized earrings, a diamond stone embellishment choker, and a silver wristwatch for accessories. Diva donned the no-makeup look with just a matte lip. To compliment her look with a puffed bun hairstyle.

Rubina Dilaik’s Chikankari kurta set exemplifies the beauty of traditional Indian wear, combining intricate craftsmanship with modern elegance.