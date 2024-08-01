Kushal Tandon Bashes Asim Riaz’s Chapri Fan Over His Take On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Controversy

The current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been fraught with controversy, particularly involving contestant behavior and handling specific incidents on the show. Asim Riaz, a former contestant of Bigg Boss, has been a focal point in the discussions, with his fan base weighing in on the ongoing drama.

Recent episodes have seen Riaz embroiled in intense altercations with fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar, leading to a heated confrontation with host Rohit Shetty. The situation escalated so much that Asim Riaz was eventually asked to leave the show. The fallout has sparked strong reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, including Kushal Tandon.

Kushal Tandon commented on Asim’s statement that he changes four cars in six months by saying, “Sohrat kya sohrat bro, Ek Bigg boss? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be? Bank accounts details share karna, hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir.”

Kushal Tandon’s Comment On Asim Riaz’s Fan-

A fan of Asim Riaz made an abusive comment about Kushal Tandon. Kushal addressed this by reporting the incident to Cyber Crime and sharing a screenshot of a chat on Instagram where Asim’s fan apologizes and asked Kushal not to use bad language for Asim Riaz. By sharing the post Kushal Tandon wrote, “To people who have audacity to abuse you, because they thing they can write anything behind closed walls? But ass soon they gets a call from cyber crime, there reply in my inbox choosing wrong guy to mess to all chapri ke capri fans you will get few calls too.”