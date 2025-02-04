Kushal Tandon To Return To TV As Lead In Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kumkum Bhagya 2.0

Indian television show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows, premiering for the first time on 14 April 2014. It has been almost eleven years, and now the show is heading for a generation leap, hinting at the new cast and storylines. As per the reports, heartthrob Kushal Tandon will return to TV as the male lead in the new version, Kumkum Bhagya 2.0.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the female lead for the show has yet to be decided, but Kushal has been confirmed as the male lead. According to a source close to the show reported by TOI, “Producer Ekta Kapoor was certain about casting Kushal Tandon as the male lead because he fits the new storyline. The hunt for the female lead is on, and we expect to finalize the actress this week itself. The producer plans introduce the new chapter early next month. It will be a romantic saga but with a fresh storyline.”

Kushal Tandon was last seen on TV in Barsaatein—Mausam Pyaar Ka alongside Shivangi Joshi. He made his comeback after six years with Barsaatein, and now, after almost a year, he will return to the screens in a new character. Recently, Kushal launched his restaurant in Gurgaon, Delhi, where he invited all his close friends, including Gauahar Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Mrunal Thakur, and many others.

Kushal has appeared on shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahena Hai and Beyhadh. He has also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye 5.