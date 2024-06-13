Laughter Chef BTS Moments Transform Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, And Others Into Bollywood Icons

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is the Colors channel’s new comedy show. Bharti Singh’s program is an excellent source of entertainment. Reem Shaikh and Nia Sharma recently shared a Laughter Chef BTS moment featuring Jannat Zubair and Arjun Bijlani; transforming themselves into Bollywood icons is sure to create a buzz among fans. Let’s go into this thrilling crossing of comedy and glamour:

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’s BTS Moments With Bollywood Tadka-

Reem Shaikh shared a video of herself that features herself as she recreated her look just like Kareena Kapoor’s character “Poo” in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” in a white strappy bust-fitted crop top and brown skirt. She compliments her look with a sleek hairstyle, minimal makeup, and accessories like sunglasses and brown shoe heels.

The video also features co-star Jannat Zubair, who recreated looks just like Zeenat Aman from the “Laila Main Laila” song. She donned a stunning shimmery tube style with a body chain over her top paired with a white high-waisted skirt. She rounded off her look with middle-part wavy open tresses, a forehead Jewelry piece, and glam makeup with red matte lips.

Nia Sharma flaunts the expressive beauty that defines Madhuri Dixit’s On-screen presence as she recreates a look from the “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” song. The diva looked stunning in a yellow lehenga set. She finished her look with a side-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup with matte lip and accessories her look with silver jhumkas. In the video, the actors flaunt their looks and sing the song “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai.”

Nia Sharma shared a video featuring herself doing the “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” step and showcases Arjun Bijlani in his dashing avatar of Ra-one movie of Shah Rukh Khan in a stunning white shirt, black jeans and a green vest coat. He complimented his look with black-shaded sunglasses. In the video, he flaunts the Iconic step of Shah Rukh Khan in slow motion. Lastly, Jannat also shows her ada with mesmerizing expressions.

Reem Shaikh also took a picture with a Arjun Bijlani with a stunning pose for the camera.

Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Arjun Bijlani brought the magic of Bollywood to “Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment.” Showing their BTS on set leaves audiences thoroughly entertained and craving more Bollywood-inspired fun!