Laughter Chefs: Reem Shaikh Drops Behind-the-scenes Fun With Nia Sharma, Jannat And More

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is the new comedy show on the Colors channel. The show hosted by Bharti Singh is a perfect entertainer. Last night, the show premiered featuring Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh – Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra – Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma, all participating in pairs. And now Reem Shaikh drops behind-the-scenes glimpses from the show showcasing the fun time with other casts.

Reem Shaikh shared a series of photos of her story, showcasing the behind-the-scenes fun time with other stars. Starting with her stunning appearance in a black gown. The halter neck gown with thigh-high slit details raises the glamour quotient. In the mirror selfies, the actress impressed us with her fierce look. At the same time, her quirkiness is a treat to the eyes.

But wait, that’s not all! Reem also shared photos with other stars like Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Kashmera Shah, and Arjun Kapoor. In a selfie photo, Reem looks cute as she pouts and gets candid with her girl gang, Nia and Jannat. With these behind-the-scenes photos, we learn that the next episode will feature these stars completing each other in the cooking game.

Each episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment involves the celebrity pairs cooking a dish as ordered by Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi, who judges the dishes alongside Bharti. It will be a mixture of comedy and cooking skills.