Life has turned into a race, and we need to break the pattern: Aditya Deshmukh

Aditya Deshmukh the talented actor talks about life becoming a hard-fought race and there being a need to break the pattern and strike a good balance. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 17:08:12
Actor Aditya Deshmukh who is presently part of the cast of Colors’ show Suhaagan produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions is enjoying his stint in his new role. Aditya believes that it is important to preserve oneself in this fast-paced life.

Says Aditya, “In the fast-paced stream of life, our work life, personal life, and career have become entangled, leading to a sense of losing oneself in the relentless race. I firmly believe that life has turned into a race, where every participant is driven to emerge victorious. The pace of life is swift, and everyone aspires to progress, eager to exhibit their talents on numerous platforms, all vying to be a part of the spotlight. As actors, we often make sacrifices in our personal lives to highlight our talents. Unfortunately, being public figures, our personal lives lose their privacy, as our main focus becomes impressing directors, producers, and others on set. This intense involvement sometimes leads us to sacrifice our personal space.”

He adds, “Mentally, we strive to reach the destination we believe we have attained, but even when we achieve it, there’s a constant battle to sustain ourselves in that position. The question of how to maintain our achievements becomes a pressing concern. In this unceasing struggle, it feels like we are going nowhere, merely caught in a cycle of fighting and chasing the ever-elusive goals. The constant pursuit of success can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction and restlessness, as we constantly seek the next milestone without truly savouring our accomplishments.”

He says it’s up to us to break this habit. “We have made this pattern, and we can only break it, but we don’t want to. Anytime we get a call, we have made a habit of checking the calls, assuming they might be work-related and important. Let’s check how many likes or views we get on the reels. We are prisoners to the phones, and it’s a fact. The phone has become such a thing that it’s a device which has become the most important part of our life,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT
