Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower

Paris, the city of love, witnessed a heartwarming celebration as the talented actress Mouni Roy marked her 38th birthday in the most romantic way possible. Surrounded by family and friends, the birthday girl embarked on a memorable journey with her husband, Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni, well-known for her remarkable acting skills, chose to celebrate this special day in the enchanting backdrop of Paris, and her Instagram posts have been giving fans a sneak peek into her joyous celebration. In the video, Mouni and Suraj can be seen standing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower as they share a passionate kiss.

Mouni took leisurely strolls through the charming streets of Paris. The couple also indulged in a delicious culinary experience, savoring the authentic flavors of Paris with pizza and spaghetti. In the video, Mouni is seen wearing a black ball gown with Chanel shoes. She is also carrying a black sling bag.

Earlier for her outing, Mouni and Suraj twinned in white ensembles. The actress exuded cutesy vibes in a crisp white shirt that she paired with a black, latex mini skirt and black boots. A grey tie added the boss-lady factor to her outfit. Mouni styled her chic avatar with a red, sling bag and black sunglasses. To complement Mouni’s style, Suraj opted for a minimalistic approach. He wore a white pullover, teaming it up with casual grey joggers and black sunglasses.