Shrenu Parikh, the young and talented actress, who is widely recognized for her work in the television daily soaps Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram… Sarvagun Sampanna, is back on-screen with her new show. The actress is seen essaying the titular role of Maitree in Zee TV’s latest offering Maitree.

Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of two best friends Maitree and Nandini. Talking about her show, Shrenu said, “I am very excited as I am making a comeback after a long time. I am glad to be working with Zee TV. This is my first association with the channel. Maitree is a very special show and close to my heart. The show is about two friends Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini. They are inseparable, however, an event occurs in their lives which breaks them apart. With several intriguing plot twists in store for the audience, I hope they shower us with their love and support.”

When asked about her character, she mentioned, “Maitree not only offers viewers high-octane drama, but I feel my character is also really unique and exciting. Maitree is a simple and down-to-earth girl, her beauty lies in her simplicity. In fact, she has a child-like innocence with an infectious positive energy that makes everyone feel happy around her. On the professional front, she manages an event management company. An ambitious girl by nature, Maitree and I are very similar, and her journey is sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. We have shot quite a few episodes and I am really enjoying my time with the cast, and crew as well as exploring Maitree’s character. I hope our fans love it.”

On an end note, Shrenu urged her fans to watch her new show, she shared, “I would like to thank all the fans for their support. You guys have loved my previous characters and I hope you love this one as well. I am trying to put my best foot forward. Do watch our new show and shower your love.”

Good luck Shrenu!

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.