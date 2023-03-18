Munmun Dutta is an avid social media user. The actress carries a huge fan following on her social media handle. Time and again the diva has come up with engaging content on her social media, and here’s that one time, when she set off the internet ablaze with her preppy hot dance video, in a shimmery green gown. Looking all stunning like a queen, the actress prompted nothing but beauty.

In the video, we can see Dutta wearing a sheer sequinned high-thigh slit green gown. She teamed the gorgeous designer apparel with short blonde waves. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy eyes, pink lips and blushed cheeks. With her gorgeous smile on face, the actress astounded us with her dance moves to the song Tabahi by Badshah.

Sharing the video, Dutta wrote, “This song 😍😍.. Loved wearing this dress so much that I had to groove on this fun and foot tapping song that I have been listening to on loop 🔁 . Saturday night vibes right at home. 🎊P.S- Not a paid post but a genuine appreciation for this yet another groovy number by @badboyshah . @tamannaahspeaks looks ETHEREAL as ever”

Here take a look-

Munmun Dutta became a household name after her portrayal as Babita Ji in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress earned immense love with her honing acting chops in the comic daily soap for over 14 years now. The show is one of the most venerated shows amongst the netizens, and still continues to own the frontline in our hearts with its hilarious screenplays and comic characters.