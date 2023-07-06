Mama-to-be Disha Parmar glows in comfort maternity pantsuit, watch

In a recent video that has taken the internet by storm, expectant mother Disha Parmar is seen radiating with beauty and grace in a comfortable maternity pantsuit. The popular actress, known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, was spotted on a shoot at Madh Island. Disha Parmar’s glowing appearance and beaming smile caught the attention of the paparazzi, who eagerly captured her every move

Disha Parmar looked adorable in pink

In the video, Disha Parmar looked absolutely stunning in a stylish floral pantsuit. The baby pink color of the pantsuit perfectly suited her, and she carried it off with great style. Disha opted for a sleek pulled-back hair bun, which added a touch of elegance to her overall look. Keeping her makeup minimal, she let her natural beauty shine through. The actress posed for the paparazzi with a radiant smile for a brief moment before swiftly making her way to her car, considering her health. Parmar’s fashion choices always make heads turn, and this floral pantsuit was no exception, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Here take a look at the video-

Reactions

One wrote, “She is looking cute with that glow”

Another wrote, “She wud be cute mommy”

A third user wrote, “She is Cute and polite”

A fourth one added, “Paps ko inhe bar bar nhn darana chahiye pregnant hen wo isme bar bar chokna shi nhn he”