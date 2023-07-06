ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Mama-to-be Disha Parmar glows in comfort maternity pantsuit, watch

A video of Disha Parmar has gone viral, as the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress was out for shoot in Madh island. The diva posed all smiling for the paparazzies as she oozed off with glam

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 21:20:25
Mama-to-be Disha Parmar glows in comfort maternity pantsuit, watch

In a recent video that has taken the internet by storm, expectant mother Disha Parmar is seen radiating with beauty and grace in a comfortable maternity pantsuit. The popular actress, known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, was spotted on a shoot at Madh Island. Disha Parmar’s glowing appearance and beaming smile caught the attention of the paparazzi, who eagerly captured her every move

Disha Parmar looked adorable in pink

In the video, Disha Parmar looked absolutely stunning in a stylish floral pantsuit. The baby pink color of the pantsuit perfectly suited her, and she carried it off with great style. Disha opted for a sleek pulled-back hair bun, which added a touch of elegance to her overall look. Keeping her makeup minimal, she let her natural beauty shine through. The actress posed for the paparazzi with a radiant smile for a brief moment before swiftly making her way to her car, considering her health. Parmar’s fashion choices always make heads turn, and this floral pantsuit was no exception, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

Here take a look at the video-

Reactions

One wrote, “She is looking cute with that glow”

Another wrote, “She wud be cute mommy”

A third user wrote, “She is Cute and polite”

A fourth one added, “Paps ko inhe bar bar nhn darana chahiye pregnant hen wo isme bar bar chokna shi nhn he”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Disha Parmar exudes glam and grace in green embellished Anarkali suit
Disha Parmar exudes glam and grace in green embellished Anarkali suit
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya head for dinner date together, watch
Parents-to-be Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya head for dinner date together, watch
Disha Parmar is hit by boredom, what’s cooking?
Disha Parmar is hit by boredom, what’s cooking?
Disha Parmar is the summer daisy in pink midi
Disha Parmar is the summer daisy in pink midi
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3: Nakuul Mehta shares a new BTS photo with Disha Parmar from set
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3: Nakuul Mehta shares a new BTS photo with Disha Parmar from set
Latest Stories
Check Out: Akshara Singh’s Masti Partners
Check Out: Akshara Singh’s Masti Partners
Breaking: Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her south debut, to star in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha
Breaking: Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her south debut, to star in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha
Malaika’s father Anil Arora gets admitted to hospital, former visits with mother Joyce
Malaika’s father Anil Arora gets admitted to hospital, former visits with mother Joyce
Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert)
Wow: Himanshi Khurana Goes Divine In White(New Pics Alert)
Here’s Know What Shruti Haasan’s Father Calls Her
Here’s Know What Shruti Haasan’s Father Calls Her
Amid RRPK’s buzz fans compare Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Deepika Padukone’s (Piku) ‘Bong’ look
Amid RRPK’s buzz fans compare Alia Bhatt (Rani) and Deepika Padukone’s (Piku) ‘Bong’ look
Read Latest News