Mama-to-be Disha Parmar’s pregnancy craving is a cup of hot coffee

Disha Parmar sets out on a delightful coffee date, dazzling in an all-black ensemble. This television diva knows how to make a fashion statement even during pregnancy.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 09:15:22
Calling all fashion enthusiasts! Get ready to be mesmerized as the gorgeous mama-to-be, Disha Parmar, sets out on a delightful coffee date, dazzling in an all-black ensemble. This television diva knows how to make a fashion statement even during pregnancy. Disha effortlessly pulled off a chic and comfortable look, showcasing her unique sense of style. Her black outfit was a fashion triumph, consisting of a trendy black top that beautifully accentuated her growing baby bump, paired with sleek black pants that hugged her curves in all the right places.

But that’s not all—Disha paid attention to every detail, completing her stunning look with perfectly styled hair, subtle yet glamorous makeup, and eye-catching accessories that added a touch of elegance to the ensemble. With her radiant glow and undeniable charm, Disha Parmar proves that pregnancy can be the epitome of fashion and beauty. Cheers to Disha and her ability to slay any coffee date with her impeccable style!

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Coffee date”

Have a look-

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar serve goals as couple

This adorable pair has been setting hearts aflutter with their undeniable chemistry and affectionate bond. Whether it’s their cute social media posts or their public appearances, Disha and Rahul never fail to leave fans swooning. Their love story has been a rollercoaster ride, capturing the hearts of millions as Rahul proposed to Disha on national television during his stint on a reality show. Since then, their journey together has been nothing short of magical.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

