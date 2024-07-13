Mangal Lakshmi’s Deepika Singh Radiates Simplicity In Saree, Naman Shaw Shares BTS Moments

Mangal Lakshmi is Colors TV’s recently released show produced by Panorama Entertainmenta. The show casts Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw in the lead. With their on-screen performances, the duo are receiving massive love. Besides that, the duo treats fans with insights into their personal and professional life on social media. If you are wondering what’s new today, let’s check Deepika’s simplicity in her new look and Naman’s BTS moments.

Deepika Singh’s Simplicity In New Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika posted a series of photos showcasing her look for today’s shoot. She looks beautiful in a simple blue saree with black and white print in the image. She pairs her look with a collared blouse with three-fourth sleeves. Her hair, styled in a low bun, and black bindi and minimal makeup, rounded up her appearance.

Naman Shaw Shares BTS Moments

Naman posted an intriguing photo showcasing the Intense scene from the show. In the photo, Deepika holds Naman hugging from behind and with her expressions it seems she is trying to stop him but he doesn’t’t allow him to even touch. Sharing the fierce and emotional glimpse of the show’s upcoming twist. In the caption, the diva wrote, “The end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?.” It will be interesting to see what will happen in the show and how Mangal copes with the situation.