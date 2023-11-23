Manisha Rani Unveils Her Inner Charm In Bold And Bossy Pantsuit

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani has become a sensation ever since her appearance in the most controversial show hosted by Salman Khan. Apart from that, her social media presence makes her the talk of the town. Today, the beauty unveils her inner charm in bold and bossy pantsuit style. Let’s have a closer look at her fashion.

Manisha Rani’s Pantsuit Style.

Super stunning! Manisha Rani is stepping into the fashion world with her exquisite taste. And her new look in the printed pantsuit can be fashionistas of the town. The actress dons a black bralette with a small gold hexagon pattern and satin floral lace underneath a satin silk shirt with abstract prints, a thick black border, and matching floral-printed loose pants. The extremely deep cut neckline unveils her bold look, accentuating her cl*avage.

But wait, there is more! Manisha Rani adorns her glam with long black and pink earrings. The charcoal black bangles in her hand look stylish, while her red nails give her a sense of charm. In contrast, her sleek, straight-open hairstyle. With the smokey smudge eye makeup, she gives her appearance a bossy look. In addition, her dewy, shiny cheeks and nude lip color add an extra dose of sophistication.

In the bold photoshoot, Manisha poses, flaunting her burst, and the way she leans on the sofa with her one hand supporting her face looks nothing short of bossy charm.

Did you like Manisha Rani’s bold and bossy style in the pantsuit? Drop your thoughts in the comments box.