Ashi Singh, the talented and gorgeous actress, became a household name portraying Meet in the Zee TV show Meet and now as Sumeet after the leap. She is a fun-loving and cheerful diva who light up the room with energy and enthusiasm. Whether be it her acting on screen, her fashion file, or her personality in real life, there is nothing the fans do not like about her. Yet again, the actress treats her viewers as she gets groovy following the ‘Chaleya’ trend in the latest social media dump.

Ashi Singh Grooves With Co-star

Taking to her social media handle, Ashi shared a fun-filled video of herself with her co-star. In the video, Ashi and her co-star Vikram Bham groove to Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster recently released film Jawan song ‘Chaleya.’ The duo perfectly sync as they match up with the beats and lyrics. ‘Chaleya’ is a love song by the amazing Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao duo. The music video features Shah Rukh Khan romancing Nayanthara in a dreamy set.

On the other hand, Ashi Singh and Vikram Bham dons casual style to groove on this melodious love saga. Ashi wore a black top tucked with ripped blue denim. She ditched make-up and accessories to let her bare skin glow. Vikram Bham aced her style in a black t-shirt with a yellow jacket and blue denim. The white sneakers add to his funky style. The duo had been planning to groove on the trending ‘Chaleya’ song for a long time and finally made it happen.

So, did you enjoy Ashi Singh’s grooving with her co-stat Vikram Bham on ‘Chaleya’? Let us know.