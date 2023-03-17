Are you a coffee fanatic? Are you someone who is in this dire need of one cup of coffee once you wake up in the morning? Well, you are not alone! A coffee fanatic can any day relate to this heavy urge of your body that needs caffeine (in a healthy way) to regulate. And it is something Rubina Dilaik, the popular television actress vouches for too. The actress is also a coffee lover and she loves to dig into a cuppa coffee whenever she feels like it.

Owing to that, the actress has now shared a video on her social media handle to share her lovey-dovey time with a cup of coffee. The actress in the video, can be seen in a casual black t-shirt. She teamed it with a sheer pair of drop earrings. Her hair looked perfect as she left her hair long open. She rounded her makeup with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

We can see her all ready and in love as she gets her black coffee on the table. The actress can also be seen enjoying a snack along with her coffee. Sharing the video, she wrote, “My buzz is” along with a coffee cup emoji in the caption.

Here take a look-

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik recently got her fandom astounded with her amazing dance skills in the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. The actress showcased some killer dance moves in the show. Earlier to that, she was seen as one of the contestants in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show also featured other stars from the television industry. Rubina, as of now is an avid Instagram user and owns a whopping number of fan following on her IG profile.