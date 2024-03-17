Mehendi To Chooda: Fun-filled Wedding Ceremonies TMKOC’S Nidhi Bhanushali Enjoys To Attend

Nidhi Bhanushali is a well-known actress in town. She is known for her stint in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, where she played the role of younger Sonu Bhide. The actress is active on her social media and shares insights into her personal and professional life with her fans. In her latest dump, the charming girl unveiled things she likes about weddings.

Ceremonies & Things Nidhi Likes About Wedding

1) Dressing Up: A wedding is all about glamming up like a doll, whether for Sangeet, mehendi, or feras. Vibrant clothes and traditional glam are always an Indian girl’s favorite. These pictures shared by Nidhi make it clear that the actress also loves to get dressed.

2) Mehendi Ceremony: It is a favorite ceremony for every girl. Applying Heena on the palm and glamming up in the traditional charm is what a girl loves about the wedding. These ceremonies are not just about applying Heena but also building better bonds.

3) Chooda Ceremony: One of the most fun-filled and anticipated ceremonies is the Chooda ceremony. And the reason is because on whomsoever the Chooda fall will be next one to get married.

4) The Wedding: Posing all happy with the bride and groom is the ultimate goal. Welcoming someone new into the family is like stepping into a new world.

Which wedding ceremony is your favorite? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.