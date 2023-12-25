MerryChristmas: I plan to have cakes, drinks, and enjoy the festival with my family: Angad Hasija

Actor Angad Hasija is happy to be celebrating Christmas. It is one of the festivals for which he has such fond memories. He looks forward to celebrating Christmas in style every year. Angad who is presently seen in the Sony SAB show Pashminna, gets talking about his loved memories of Christmas and more.

Says Angad, “I have so many memories of Christmas. I have enjoyed so many Christmas parties to date that sometimes I even used to feel that I am a Christian. There are so many memories of Christmas because I made many friends when I came to Mumbai. We were quite young during those days, so me and my co-stars used to enjoy many Christmas celebrations. Whenever I think of Christmas, it reminds me of the good old days. I must admit that I started to enjoy my life when I came to Mumbai.”

Talking about what he does every year, he says, “So whenever there was a Christmas party, I used to have a cheat day and all of us would eat and enjoy. These days, I am busy with shoots, so it’s getting difficult for me to manage time. I bring a Christmas tree to my home and decorate it, eat delicious cakes because I haven’t had it for a long time. I believe all of us have a special memory of the Christmas celebrations. So now, I try to do things that excite children and make them feel good about it.”

He adds, “This time I’ll be there with my family, I am planning not to go anywhere and stay at home, have cakes and drinks and enjoy Christmas with my loved ones.”

Wishing all a very Happy Christmas!!