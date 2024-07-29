Messy Hairs To Black Sunglasses: Peek Into Shweta Tiwari’s Carefree Look In Latest Instagram Post

Shweta Tiwari is recognized for her portrayal of Aparajita, a leading character in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita. Apart from her acting prowess, Shweta Tiwari is known for her fashion sense and stunning beauty. Whether it’s a dazzling Western ensemble or a traditional outfit, she knows how to rock every look; her Instagram account is evidence of this. Recently, she shared some amazing photos of herself flaunting her stylish and carefree looks. Take a look at the photos below!

Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram Post-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari shared photos of herself as she poses in a beige with black thread work embroidery V-neckline, collar, and a half-sleeved shirt, which is perfect for your casual look. Shweta styles her hair in a messy side-partition wavy hairstyle, giving off a relaxed and natural vibe. This hairstyle is perfect for those seeking a casual yet stylish appearance.

Shweta wore a pair of sleek black shaded sunglasses to complement her messy hair. The accessory not only added a cool, modern edge to her look but also served as chic protective gear for a casual day. Her makeup is minimal, with a natural glow that emphasizes her radiant skin and enhances her relaxed look. In the photos, Shweta Tiwari flaunts her classy appearance in candid looks with stunning expressions.

Shweta Tiwari’s Work Front-

Shweta Tiwari will next appear in the upcoming film Rohit Shetty Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to be release this Diwali.