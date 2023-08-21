ADVERTISEMENT
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek

Disha Parmar will soon become a mother to a newborn baby. Ever since her pregnancy news broke out, she has been treating fans with her effortless glow in the pregnancy.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 08:30:24
Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek 844420

Mother-to-be Disha Parmar regularly treats her fans with her glowing avatar in every new picture. The diva is enjoying her nine-month pregnancy time to the fullest. She is partying, vacationing, spending quality, and everything she feels like. Today, the beauty gives us a glimpse of her pregnancy glow in a blue casual shirt.

Disha Parmar’s Pregnancy Glow In Blue

In the shared pictures, Disha Parmar can be seen wearing a royal blue comfy shirt with a white bottom. She exudes an electric vibe in the glowing avatar. Keeping it simple yet attractive, she styled her look with silver hoop earrings. Her sleek high ponytail complemented her appearance. At the same, her rosy cheeks and lips add an extra dose of glam to the mesmerizing pictures.

With the background visuals, it seems that the actress is out for dinner in a lavish and moody place. It has yellow lighting and a beautiful ambiance adding to the moody feel. What caught our attention was the beautiful butterfly on her face exuding an irresistible glow in the electric blue ensemble. Disha Parmar is embracing her pregnancy with the rosy glow on her beautiful face.

Mother To Be Disha Parmar Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Blue Shirt; Sneak Peek 844422

Undoubtedly, the diva looked like a butterfly in the latest glowing glam. So do you like Disha Parmar’s pregnancy glow-in blue shirt? Share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

