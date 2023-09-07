Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy recently graced the fashion scene in a sheer navy long gown that oozed dreamy vibes from every thread. This gown wasn’t just your ordinary outfit; it had a corseted bodice that hugged her curves, making sure all eyes were on her. But that’s not all; the gown took a dramatic turn with its tailed long bottom, sweeping the floor as she walked, leaving behind a trail of elegance.

What truly stole the show, though, was the long tail of cloth extending gracefully from her shoulders. It was as if the gown decided to marry the sophistication of a gown with the timeless charm of a saree, creating a fashion fusion that left everyone in awe. Mouni Roy effortlessly channeled her inner diva as she sashayed in this ensemble, making a statement that was nothing short of iconic.

To complement this mesmerizing look, Mouni opted for sleek straight hair that framed her face with a touch of understated elegance. Her bold, beautiful eyes spoke volumes, and her sleek eyebrows were on fleek, accentuating her overall allure. And let’s not forget those irresistible pink lips that added a pop of color to the ensemble.

Mouni Roy, being the social media sensation she is, couldn’t resist sharing this amazing video with her followers. In her caption, she gave credit where it was due, acknowledging the talented individuals who contributed to her stunning appearance. With Karishma Ashita dressing her, Rishika Devnani styling her, Vanshika assisting, Queensly Chettiar working magic on her hair, and Mukesh Patil’s makeup artistry, this dreamy look was brought to life. Anirban Bhattacharya, the photographer, did an exceptional job capturing the magic, freezing this moment in time for all of us to admire.

Check out her look below-