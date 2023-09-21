Mouni Roy crafts traditional spin in teal floral ethnic silk gown dress, Disha Patani in love

Mouni Roy recently graced her Instagram feed with a delightful display of traditional charm infused into a modern twist. In a trio of captivating snapshots, she effortlessly wove a timeless spin into a teal floral ethnic silk gown dress. It was a sartorial symphony that resonated with elegance and grace.

Draped in a rose floral emerald green organza gown dress, Mouni Roy was a vision to behold. The rich, emerald green hue of her attire, reminiscent of lush meadows, was complemented perfectly by a beautiful matching dupatta. It was this touch of tradition that added an unmistakable ethnic flair to the otherwise contemporary Western gown.

But the magic didn’t stop there. Mouni’s exquisite look was elevated further with the addition of emerald beaded jhumkas that dangled gracefully from her ears. Her hair, left to cascade in gentle waves, added a touch of romance to the ensemble. And her makeup, featuring bold, smoky eyes and soft, nude lips, was a testament to her innate sense of style.

Check out photos:

The ethereal transformation didn’t go unnoticed, as Mouni Roy’s best friend, the lovely Disha Patani, couldn’t help but shower her with affection. In a display of love-struck admiration, Disha Patani flooded the comments section with a flurry of heart emojis. It seems that Mouni’s blend of tradition and modernity had cast a spell not just on her, but on all who beheld her enchanting look. Fashion truly met its finest hour in this teal floral ethnic silk gown dress worn by Mouni Roy, and her best friend Disha Patani was the first to confess her infatuation with this dazzling ensemble.