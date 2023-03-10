The Bollywood celebrities Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and others are on the sail off with the Entertainers Tour. As of now, the gang has made a halt in Texas, Dallas. That being said, Mouni Roy has now shared a set of pictures from the show, while celebrating Stebin Ben’s birthday.

Sharing the picture, Mouni Roy wrote, “Deliriously happy!!!!! Yet another house full show. THANK YOU DALLAS!!!!! We love you ❤️🧿 P.s Happy happiest birthday our dearest Stebiiiiii. Love light and all the birthday brights 🎂❣️🤗”

In the pictures, we can see Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Stebin Ben and others, all looked glamourous and glowing in their outfits, as they pose all smiling with victory sign on hand for the pictures. The pictures left their fandom all wowed at an instance, as they witness all the big stars getting candid together on camera.

Mouni Roy can be seen wearing an all white baggy one suit. She teamed it with long wavy hair, bold smokey eyes and nude lips. Nora Fatehi looked all desi in her sequinned orange ghagra choli teamed with bold makeup, Akshay Kumar looked the boss in his satin black shirt and pants. Disha Patani looked beautiful in her glittery blue midi dress with wavy hair and minimal makeup.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. While that, Akshay Kumar’s last movie was Selfiee, which tanked at the box office. The actor has got other big-budget films in the line up too.