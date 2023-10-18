Mouni Roy Exudes 'Queen' Vibes In Animal Printed Outfit, Take A Look

Mouni Roy is the sizzling, sensational and talented actress in the town. She has often become the subject of discussion with her fashion flair, whether it be her divine appearance in traditional outfits or the glamorous avatar in the western fits. She has proved her fashion sense through every look. Today’s queen look is no exception. Let’s take a full look below.

Mouni Roy’s Queen Avatar in animal printed outfit

Wow, wow and wow! Mouni aces her glam in this outfit. With the spectacular appearance of animal-printed fabric, she exudes ‘Queen’ vibes. Yet another mind-blowing fashion moment with her bossy style. The actress dons a stunning white satin plunging neckline gown. The sleeveless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders.

But that’s not all! She pairs her simple look with the animal-printed cosy shrug, which gives her the ‘Queen’ look. She keeps it simple yet eye-catching with dewy makeup, rosy cheeks and nude lips. Her open hairstyle adds to the ‘Queen’ charm. While to make her look preppy, she opts for black leather hand gloves and thigh-high leather boots.

Throughout the sizzling photos, Mouni Roy shows her ‘Queen’ avatar with her striking poses and fierce expressions. Amidst the beautiful blue water and greenery, Mouni looks sassy.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s new glam in an animal-printed outfit? Please share with us in the comments box below.