Mouni Roy Exudes 'Queen' Vibes In Animal Printed Outfit, Take A Look

Mouni Roy is a well-known actress in the entertainment business. The diva flaunts her queen vibes in the latest photos in her animal-printed outfit. Let's check them out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 17:00:36
Mouni Roy Exudes 'Queen' Vibes In Animal Printed Outfit, Take A Look 862374

Mouni Roy is the sizzling, sensational and talented actress in the town. She has often become the subject of discussion with her fashion flair, whether it be her divine appearance in traditional outfits or the glamorous avatar in the western fits. She has proved her fashion sense through every look. Today’s queen look is no exception. Let’s take a full look below.

Mouni Roy’s Queen Avatar in animal printed outfit

Wow, wow and wow! Mouni aces her glam in this outfit. With the spectacular appearance of animal-printed fabric, she exudes ‘Queen’ vibes. Yet another mind-blowing fashion moment with her bossy style. The actress dons a stunning white satin plunging neckline gown. The sleeveless pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulders.

Mouni Roy Exudes 'Queen' Vibes In Animal Printed Outfit, Take A Look 862376

But that’s not all! She pairs her simple look with the animal-printed cosy shrug, which gives her the ‘Queen’ look. She keeps it simple yet eye-catching with dewy makeup, rosy cheeks and nude lips. Her open hairstyle adds to the ‘Queen’ charm. While to make her look preppy, she opts for black leather hand gloves and thigh-high leather boots.

Throughout the sizzling photos, Mouni Roy shows her ‘Queen’ avatar with her striking poses and fierce expressions. Amidst the beautiful blue water and greenery, Mouni looks sassy.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s new glam in an animal-printed outfit? Please share with us in the comments box below.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

