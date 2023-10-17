Mouni Roy Flaunts Her Fashionista Vibe In Gown & Pantsuit, Disha Patani Feels Heat

The stunning Mouni Roy is not unknown to turn heads with her fashion moments. Her exquisite taste in fashion includes picks from sultry bodycon to jaw-dropping floor-sweeping gowns. She has nailed every avatar with grace and style. Yet again, the actress flaunts her fashionista vibe in a gown and pantsuit. While her bestie, Disha Patani, feels the heat.

Mouni Roy In Gown

Too hot to handle, Mouni Roy looks in this gown. The diva flaunts her picturesque figure in the body-hugging black gown with a mesh pattern around the neckline. She pairs this sultry dress with a maroon floor-sweeping long jacket. Mouni keeps it simple and sassy with no accessories. With her open hairstyle, smokey eyes, and dewy makeup, she adds an extra dose of sophistication. She poses sensuously in the greenery.

Mouni Roy In Pantsuit

On the other hand, Mouni effortlessly pulls off another glam in a pantsuit. She opts for a beige bustier crop top paired with brown high-waist pants. She dons a brownish-beige long jacket, creating a queen vibe. She adorns her look with her open hairstyle, dewy makeup, and nude lips.

While her bestie, Disha Patani, couldn’t resist commenting on her picturesque glam in a black gown. In the comments, she wrote, “Black dress (with a heart-popping emoji and two fire emojis).”

