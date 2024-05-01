Mouni Roy Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Golden Metallic Gown, Wishes To Become ‘Entire Problem’

When it comes to defining glamour and style, Mouni Roy is a name that instantly pops up in our minds. She is a diva who rocks every look with her grace and charm to carry the outfit. Whether wearing a bold bodycon dress or a sizzling saree, she turns heads with her fashion. In the recent appearance, the diva flaunted her hourglass figure in a metallic gold gown, stealing our attention.

Embracing her sleek style, Mouni wore an off-shoulder bodycon gown that defined her jaw-dropping hourglass figure. The unusual stitching of the outfit makes it look like a fish’s body, giving her an attractive appearance. The pleated bottom looks stunning. Shinning the golden metallic charm, Mouni looks oh-so-breathtaking.

To add a creative touch, Mouni adorns her look with smokey eye shadow, giving her contrasting appeal. The dewy base, with nude glossy lips, looks stunning. The straight short hairstyle goes well with her overall appearance. In the striking moments, she flaunted her mesmerizing style in wow moments.

However, you must be wondering why she wants to become a problem. Well, it’s Mouni’s style statement. She captioned her post, “Don’t be a part of the problem, be the entire problem.” However, we love Mouni’s new look in the metallic outfit, spreading her charm.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s metallic charm? Please share your thoughts in the comments.