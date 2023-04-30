Mouni Roy gets cryptic, says “a buried treasure”

Mouni Roy shares meaningful verses with a dance video on social media, celebrating Dance Day, check out

Mouni Roy is not only a fantastic actor but also pro dancer. The actress has showcased her stunning dance moves in several song sequences on camera and music videos too. And now that world celebrated Dance Day on April 29th, Mouni shared a video showing her beautiful dance moves, celebrating the day.

Mouni was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. She starred alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others in the movie. However, she shot to fame with her debut show Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Mouni Roy is grace personified in her latest dance video

Celebrating the World Dance Day, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share a video, showcasing her beautiful graceful Kathak dance moves like a pro. In the video, we can see her wearing a sheer green embellished kurti that she teamed with white palazzo pants. She completed the look with her long hair, kohled eyes and nude pink lips. She danced to the iconic song ‘Taal Se Taal’

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kiss a lover

Dance a measure,

Find your name

And a buried treasure…

#happyinternationaldanceday”

Mouni Roy as Dancer

Mouni is a trained Kathak dancer and has also learned other forms of dance such as contemporary and hip-hop. Mouni Roy has showcased her dancing skills in various television shows, movies, and stage performances. She has also participated in dance reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. Mouni Roy’s dancing skills have earned her a lot of praise and recognition in the entertainment industry.