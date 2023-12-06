Mouni Roy is all set to expand her restaurant ‘Badmaash’, deets inside

Mumbai’s culinary scene is about to receive a dash of glamour as actress Mouni Roy prepares to unveil her highly anticipated restaurant, in “Badmaash,” at Kamala Mills on December 16th. Anticipation reached a fever pitch when the actress, known for her stylish persona, took to her social media platforms to announce the grand reveal. In a quirky photo shared by Mouni, she playfully imposed a newspaper front page titled “Badmaash Times,” showcasing her in a stunning one-shoulder green bodycon dress. The actress’s wavy long hair, beautiful dewy eye makeup, and pink lips added to the allure of the reveal.

Beyond its chic aesthetics, Mouni Roy’s Badmaash aims to offer patrons an authentic Bollywood vibe paired with an enticing selection of Indian cuisine and spiced concoctions. The restaurant, as described on its Instagram page, promises to be a “tropical oasis in the middle of the hustle bustle of Mumbai with progressive Indian cuisine.” Providing a sneak peek into the establishment’s lush decor, inspired by tigers and tropical forests, photos and videos on Badmaash’s Instagram further amplify the excitement surrounding the culinary venture. For the first launch, the actress launched the restaurant in Andheri, in Mumbai. She was seen earlier with her best friend Disha Patani having best times in the place.

As the Bollywood star ventures into the gastronomic realm, food enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of Badmaash, anticipating a unique fusion of flavours, a vibrant ambiance, and a touch of Mouni Roy’s glamour to elevate Mumbai’s vibrant food culture to new heights. The restaurant’s commitment to offering an immersive dining experience aligns seamlessly with Mouni’s vibrant on-screen persona, promising a treat for both the senses and the soul.

We wish the Brahmastra actress all the best wishes for the upcoming venture.