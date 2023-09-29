Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag

As her birthday rings in, Mouni Roy celebrated it with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and close friends in Paris. This year, the actress turns 38 years old, and it’s safe to say she is the center of attraction in her stunning looks from the birthday bash.

Mouni Roy Birthday Bash In Paris

On Friday evening, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from her Paris birthday bash. For her 38th birthday, she dons a stunning white mini dress. Mouni accentuates her sultry collar bones with the jaw-dropping plunging neckline. The collar neck pattern is followed by a skirt style secured with a white belt with round gold embellishments. The beautiful flower on her shoulder is like the cherry on the cake.

How To Adorn For Birthday?

That’s not all! Mouni makes her appearance alluring in the divine white dress with matching accessories. The ivory boot heels uplift her stylish look. The statement white handbag complements her stylish monotone vibe. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with casual makeup and an open hairstyle.

In the birthday soiree, Mouni Roy grabs all attention on her with that stunner style. Mouni poses with her friend and husband, Suraj Nambiar, throughout the birthday photos. And with the photos, we can say Mouni undoubtedly light the night mood with her enchanting appearance in a white mini dress. She became the center of attraction in her glam.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box.