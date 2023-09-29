Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag

Yesterday, Mouni Roy celebrated her 38th birthday bash in Paris. Her plunge-neck white mini dress, boot heels, and handbag become the center of attraction of the party.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Sep,2023 20:15:41
Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856758

As her birthday rings in, Mouni Roy celebrated it with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, and close friends in Paris. This year, the actress turns 38 years old, and it’s safe to say she is the center of attraction in her stunning looks from the birthday bash.

Mouni Roy Birthday Bash In Paris

On Friday evening, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared photos from her Paris birthday bash. For her 38th birthday, she dons a stunning white mini dress. Mouni accentuates her sultry collar bones with the jaw-dropping plunging neckline. The collar neck pattern is followed by a skirt style secured with a white belt with round gold embellishments. The beautiful flower on her shoulder is like the cherry on the cake.

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856759

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856760

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856761

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856762

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856763

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856764

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856765

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856766

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856767

Mouni Roy Is Centre Of Attraction In White Plunge-neck Mini Dress With Boots Heels, Handbag 856768

How To Adorn For Birthday?

That’s not all! Mouni makes her appearance alluring in the divine white dress with matching accessories. The ivory boot heels uplift her stylish look. The statement white handbag complements her stylish monotone vibe. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with casual makeup and an open hairstyle.

In the birthday soiree, Mouni Roy grabs all attention on her with that stunner style. Mouni poses with her friend and husband, Suraj Nambiar, throughout the birthday photos. And with the photos, we can say Mouni undoubtedly light the night mood with her enchanting appearance in a white mini dress. She became the center of attraction in her glam.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos] 856450
Glam up in one piece dresses like Shraddha Arya, Mouni Roy and Tina Dutta [Photos]
Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower 856191
Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck 855826
Mouni Roy Flaunts Sass In White Top With Mini Skirt, Disha Patani, And Subhashree Ganguly Lovestruck
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos 855630
Mouni Roy Kickstarts Birthday Week With Husband Suraj Nambiar In Paris, See Photos
Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter? 855281
Nia Sharma VS Ashi Singh VS Mouni Roy: Whose Modern-day Dress Is Trend Setter?
Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos] 855004
Steal the show in bodycon mini dresses like Mouni Roy and Shehnaaz Gill [Photos]

Latest Stories

Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace 856665
Deepika Padukone Exudes Chic Glam In Black And White Gown And Diamond Necklace
Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch 856626
Mrunal Thakur Ditches Swimming To Do Pilates, Results In Jelly Legs, Watch
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs 856756
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Sparks a Cinematic Revolution: Word of Mouth Triumphs
Hina Khan's Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals 856623
Hina Khan’s Off-shoulder Cardigan And Pleated Skirt With Boots Are Dreamy Autumn Goals
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN 856726
The TOP TWO HIGHEST GROSSERS OF ALL TIME NOW BELONG TO SHAH RUKH KHAN
Read Latest News