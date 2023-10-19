Mouni Roy Is Tempting In Tangerine Crop Top, Thigh-high Slit Skirt And Heels

The stunning, stylish, and sensational Mouni Roy never fails to rule with her fashion. She has the knack for carrying every avatar with grace and style, whether in traditional drapes or western outfits. This time, the diva shows her tempting side in a tangerine outfit. Let’s check out her glam.

Mouni Roy’s Tangerine Glam Up

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared photos in her tempting avatar. Mouni dons a tangerine sleeveless crop top for this sensuous photoshoot and pairs it with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. In this coordinated set, Mouni flaunts her curvaceous curves and toned legs. The deep neckline accentuates her collarbones, and the sleeveless pattern shows her sultry shoulders.

But wait, there is more! Mouni ditched accessories to let her glamour grab our attention. Her open wavy hairstyle complements her easy, breezy, and sexy style. The smokey black eyes look beautiful. Her rosy, shiny cheeks and nude pink lips complement the glamour quotient. With the gold high heels, Mouni Roy uplifts her stylish look.

Mouni Roy, sharing these photos in the caption, wrote, “You don’t know what real temptation is until you see what’s coming tomorrow.”

Mouni shows her tempting glam in striking poses in the series of photos. She flaunts her toned body and curvy midriff with the two-piece outfit.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s tangerine crop top and skirt style? Let us know in the comments box below.