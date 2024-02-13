Mouni Roy Makes Hearts Skip A Beat With Her Bold Shirt Avatar, See How

Mouni Roy, the stunning, talented, and gorgeous beauty of town, is known for her captivating performances in Indian entertainment. She maintains a sensuous social media presence. With a following of millions, she treats her fans with glimpses of her glamorous life, showcasing fashion, travel, and fitness. We know we are in for a treat whenever she drops a new post, and her latest photos are no exception. She graced her look in a white shirt and posed in the silhouette of sunlight.

In the shared photos, Mouni wore a casual white shirt with the upper buttons left open and paired it with denim shorts that were merely visible due to the extended length of the shirt. She left her hair open, playing with her allure, and the smokey eye makeup added an extra dose of charm. And the pink lips complement her appearance. Posing in the backdrop of white curtains, Mouni unleashes her moody vibes.

As you swipe right, Mouni ties her hair in a bun and strikes a pose, looking into the camera, which looks like she is staring at us, making our hearts skip a beat. Continuing with what she is doing, Mouni in the other picture shows her wider look sitting on a chair, and her alluring beauty is just a treat to the eyes.

In the last three photos, the Brahmastra actress takes us back to the open hairstyle ride and mesmerizes us with her bold and exquisite fashion in casual. What could be better than a simple outfit and silhouette light, creating some masterpiece snapshots?

