Mouni Roy Sets Fashion Ablaze In Golden Sequin Body-hugging Dress

The chic fashionista of Bollywood, Mouni Roy, is not unknown to stun fans through her fashion choices wherever she goes. From jaw-dropping mini dresses to beautiful lehengas, Mouni has the knack to do it all. And today, the Brahmastra actress sets fashion ablaze in a sequin dress, and her stunning glam has left us spellbound. Let’s have a closer look below.

Mouni Roy’s Fashion In Sequin Dress

Super stunning! Mouni Roy knows how to balance grace and style in one outfit; this new look in a golden sequin dress is no exception. The actress opts for a golden body-hugging dress from the shelves of Rocky Star, the clothing brand. A long skirt followed the fall-out sleeveless bodice, joined with the shimmery strappy details around her curves, accentuating her jaw-dropping midriff. The fall-out bodice with the extended details adorning her head looks stylish. The fitting dress hugs her body beautifully, defining her stunning figure.

The Gold actress ditches accessories and uses bold makeup to elevate her glam. Mouni makes her look stunning with her black smokey eyes while her dewy and rosy cheeks uplift her appearance. At the same time, her nude lips look complementary. Mouni Roy poses strikingly in the moody lighting, flaunting her jaw-dropping figure and top-notch fashion taste.

Did you like Mouni Roy’s latest glam? Drop your views in the comments box below.