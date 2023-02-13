Mouni Roy has been the true fashion queen. She has been ruling over the years with her classic fashion appeals. And now again, the actress got her Instagram fans amused with her super sensuous look in black and we aren’t stopping to get goals. Roy shared a picture on her Instagram handle in stylish black dress, prompting pure love and sensations amongst her fans.

In the picture, we can see Mouni Roy wearing a stylish one-shoulder black bodycon dress. The outfit featured a long high-thigh slit. The sleeve also extended as her hand glove on one side. She completed the look with her long straight sleek hair. For her eyes, she got the bold smokey one point and ditched heels and accessories for the look.

Here take a look-

We could almost vibe of Junoon from Brahmastra once again in the picture. The movie was released last year and did well at the box office. The movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others in pioneering roles.

Earlier talking about her role, Mouni Roy said, “ I had to unlearn a lot, I had to let go of a lot of projection, how we”re used to acting. This was something completely new for me. I had never played an antagonist or a negative character in my life. There were negative shades in Naagin, but that”s a different genre or a TV Serial and you had to project a lot in it. And here was a character where she had this quiet faith and she knew what she wanted and would go after it. But at no point was she blasting herself, or at no point could you see her shouting and screaming in a way that would be caricaturish.”

She added, “Junoon was just very confident and all her confidence came from within her. I think one thing that helped me a lot and which Ayan told me is how I feel in real life about Lord Shiva or the connection that I feel with Shivji – Junoon had the same kind of connection with Brahma Dev, and that”s where she was drawing all her power from.” as quoted by Filmfare.