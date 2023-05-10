ADVERTISEMENT
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics)

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 06:45:04
Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics)

Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani are three of the most sensuous and gorgeous divas and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The three of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years. However, when it comes to mutual bonding and friendship ladies and gentlemen, things enhanced and changed completely for the better for these three after they became a part of a common United States Of America tour that has been spearheaded by none other than Akshay Kumar. Mouni, Sonam and Disha, all three of them have been slayers for real in the genuine sense of the term.

Check out the latest photos at their end that will simply melt your heart for real:

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa, all three of them get along wonderfully with each other and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever they get some time away from their busy and hectic schedule, they love to share new content from their end while simultaneously engaging in meet-ups to have fun. Well, this time as well, all three of them met and had a blast with each other. Want to check out the latest snaps? See here folks –

Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics) 805563

Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and gang party hard (see inside pics) 805564

Well, as far as the fun factor and entertainment quotient is concerned ladies and gentlemen, what do you all have to say about these special snaps? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

