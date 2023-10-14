Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy never misses a chance to flaunt her fashion in every avatar. This time, the actress teaches how to up every avatar with stylish handbags. Take the cues below in the article.

The powerhouse of talent, Mouni Roy is not just known for her acting skills on both small and big screens but also for her exquisite fashion sense, which keeps her trend. She is very active on her social media handle and keeps sharing updates about fashion, movies, vacations, and more with her fans. Today, the diva gives a sneak peek at how she ups every avatar with stylish handbags. Let’s check out.

Mouni Roy Up Glam With Stylish Handbags

In the latest Instagram dump, Mouni Roy shows her statement style with the stylish handbags. In the first look, Mouni Roy looks super gorgeous in the beautiful white strapless mini dress. She styles her appearance without accessories with bold eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. And with that classy yellow handbag, Mouni ups her style. Also, in the last picture, she pairs her white mini-dress look with a trendy brown handbag.

However, Mouni shows her traditional glam in the beautiful pink anarkali suit. She pairs this with a matching pajama and dupatta. With the rosy makeup and her straight-open hairstyle, she looks stunning. But wait, there is more! With the classy maroon handbag, Mouni gives her ethnic look a classy touch.

