Mouni Roy is a heartthrob actress in the town. The diva raises the sensuality bar in a black mini-dress in the latest avatar. Actress Shamita Shetty reacts to her photo.

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy is back with an all-time favorite black glam in the latest photos. The actress is an absolute fashionista who keeps slaying with her styles like a pro from her fashion book. From making heads turn in ethnic to stealing the show in western dresses, Mouni knows how to do it all. On Sunday morning, the actress treats her fans with a series of pictures of her stunning look, raising the sensuality bar.

Mouni Roy In Black Mini Dress

In the photos, Mouni turns muse in a black mini dress from the shelves of Rocky Star, a hub for a timeless collection. The thin slip pattern with butterfly neckline beautifully emphasizes Mouni’s stunning shoulder and collar bones. The body-hugging fit of the black dress defines her curves perfectly. She looked like a billion bucks in the black dress with heavily embellished gold details around her bust and curves.

Mouni Roy adds an extra amount of bling with the smokey, bold eyes, toned cheeks, and glossy pink lips. She ditched accessories to let her dress be the center of attraction. With her open hairstyle, she completes her appearance. “The unusual hustle,” Mouni captioned her photos as she posed for the camera in a room against the mirror. The minimal adorns with the black dress hit perfection. Throughout the photos, Mouni Roy’s striking poses raise the sensuality bar.

Reacting to the Shamita Shetty in the comments dropped, “Hotness (with a fire emoji).”

