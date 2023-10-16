Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy is a Bengali beauty. She looks gorgeous, and many wonder about the secret to her beautiful skin. Taking her Instagram, the diva shows how to get the glowing glam.

Mouni Roy is a well-known name in the entertainment world. With her acting skills, she has garnered massive love from the audience and critics. Apart from that, Mouni is making waves with her fashion file; whether ethnic or western, she never fails to impress with her style. And this time, she shows her glowing glam in her new post. Let’s check out the secret.

Mouni Roy’s Secret Of Glowing Glam

Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos in her glowing avatar. The diva wore a black strapless outfit, and she styled her appearance with glowing makeup.

Mouni adorns her look with the gold choker necklace with a pendant of her Name’s initial letter. Also, she opts for a green pendant necklace. At the same time, she styles her hand with a gold bracelet. Her hair, styled in soft open curls, looks beautiful. The bold eyeliner with pink eye shadow looks gorgeous. With a contoured face, rosy cheeks, and pink lips, Mouni Roy exudes an irresistible glow.

In these photos, Mouni shows her glowing glam with rosy makeup and shiny makeup. Her secret to this glowing glam is her attractive makeup and gold accessories. She looks stunning in these pictures.

