Mrunal Thakur Celebrates 2 Years Of Sita Ramam In Edinburgh, Checkout Photos!

Actress Mrunal Thakur has marked a special milestone as she celebrates the second anniversary of her critically acclaimed film, Sita Ramam. The celebration took place in Edinburgh’s picturesque city, adding charm and elegance to the occasion. Here’s a glimpse into Mrunal Thakur’s and her enchanting Edinburgh experience-

Mrunal Thakur’s Edinburg Experience-

Taking to her Instagram post, Mrunal Thakur shared photos of herself enjoying her time in Edinburgh. The actress chose an elegant outfit that perfectly suits the city’s classic ambiance. Her attire features a beige round neckline, loose layered full sleeves with midriff elastic, and a pleated skater mini dress, showcasing her refined taste and adding grace to street-style fashion.

To complete her ensemble, Mrunal chose elegant accessories like gold earrings, bracelets, and a ring and pairs with black sling bags, sunglasses, and shoes. The actress styles her look with middle-partition wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with peach lips that complement her stunning look. In the photos, Mrunal Thakur explores the streets of Edinburgh with her friend, and she enjoys her sweet fish called Cinnamon Raisins roll. By sharing photos and reflecting on the success of Sita Ramam, Mrunal shared her gratitude for the film’s journey, highlighting the significant impact it has had on her career.

About Sita Ramam Film-

The Sita Ramam is a Telugu drama film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by C. Aswani Dutt. It starred Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in film. It was a huge commercial success, earning ₹91.4 crores at the box office and becoming the ninth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022.

