A person naturally has a good fashion sense. Regarding fashion and styling, celebrities are the greatest to bet on when we’re talking about the glitz and entertainment industries. Ankita Lokhande and Debolina Bhattacharya both have beautiful aesthetics.

A well-known name in the entertainment industry is Bengali actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She is renowned for establishing trends in ethnic clothing, notably sarees. Devoleena Bhattacharjee loves sarees.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee dressed in a dull gold saree and a crimson sleeveless top for her photo shoot for her photo shoot for her photo shoot. One of a woman’s traditional clothing items is a drab gold saree. She completed her appearance with gold Jewelry and matching earrings. She had a. Sleek bun in her hair with a beautiful white gajra.

Ankita wore a silk saree in the colour fuchsia pink. Wide golden borders, pleats, a pallu, and gold brocade are stitched throughout. She wore the six yards with a matching fuchsia pink shirt with a U neckline and gold brocade sleeve embroidery.

Ankita styled the Indian ethnic appearance by using a few accessories. She wore a single-thread black beaded mangalsutra with a diamond pendant, pink and gold bracelets, pink and gold bangles, a metallic gold watch, and these accessories. She also wore pink and gold bangles, gold earrings, and a choker necklace of red gemstones.

Thanks to her magnificent golden saree, Shraddha Arya, an actress from the movie Kundali Bhagya, gave the impression of being a royal bride. It was another netted saree with exquisite stitching. She completed her look with a full-sleeved blouse and chunky Jewelry. She tightened her hair and used just enough makeup to meet her look. Shraddha Arya had a Neha Adhvik Mahajan makeover. Because of their fashionable appearances, we have become enamoured with the starring ladies of the most-watched television shows.

With her sanskari and chic appearance, Another actress Kumkum Bhagya Mugdha Chaphekar,,, as Prachi,,, captured the hearts of millions. A transparent black saree with sequins was how Mugdha dressed. It looks lovely here in the plain sheer saree and matching blouse. She maintained an aristocratic appearance with her loose hair, smokey eyes, nude lips, and grin.

Source: pinkvilla, toi