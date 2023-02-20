Munmun Dutta is one of most venerated names in Indian television today. She is widely known for the iconic role Babita Ji from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been running successfully for over 15 years now and has catered as the best comedy daily soap amongst the netizens.

Babita Ji, in the show reflects as a Bengali woman who is married to Iyer, a Tamilian. The show itself aims to portray the diversity the country India owns, showcasing characters from different communities and tribes. Coming to Munmun Dutta, she has been part of the show for over 14 years now and continues to run her amazing acting prowess in the show as Babita Ji. She has also earned a huge fanbase on her social media to date and has a whopping number fan following on her Instagram too.

Dutta is an active social media user and often shares an array of pictures and posts on Instagram. Owing to that today we are here with the latest pictures from her timeline where we can see Munmun wearing a beautiful tropical printed blue pantsuit. The actress looked stunning in the picture that she shared on her social media handle, keeping her makeup minimal with dewy soft eyes, pink lips and sleek blonde hair.

Here take a look at the pictures-

Apart from her honed acting chops on the screen, Dutta is also popular for her engaging content on YouTube. She owns a steady YouTube channel with a whopping number of subscribers, where she shares vlogs with her fans.