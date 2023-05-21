Munmun Dutta gives fans mini-tour to her life, watch

Munmun Dutta, an Indian actress and model, gained significant popularity through her role as Babita Krishnan Iyer in the long-running Indian sitcom “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” Her portrayal of Babita has garnered appreciation for her comedic timing, expressive acting, and effortless charm. Her character’s distinctive style, including traditional attire and elegant mannerisms, has further endeared her to fans.

Apart from her onscreen prowess, the actress is also popular on social media. She has earned a huge fanbase on her social media handle. And now the actress has shared a mini tour vlog to her life. Check out-

The vlog

Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share a mini vlog video, as she gives a tour to her life to her fans. In the video, we can see the actress heading off to her work, and eventually gets busy with her team. What’s more, we also loved how she stunned in every ensemble.

Check out:

Reactions

One wrote, “Babita is only a tiny part of Munmum’s life. There is no doubt much more to her personality and the glimpses can be seen in her reels. ❤️”

Another wrote, “Asit ki himmat nai h Babita ko kuch bolne ki q ki use pta h ki trp jetha aur Babita ki vajah se aati h”

A third user wrote, “Mam when is ur new YouTube vlog is coming mam we r waiting eagerly for a new vlog”